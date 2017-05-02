Trump Doubles Down on Claim That Andrew Jackson Could Have Stopped Civil War: ‘He Saw It Coming’

President Donald Trump didn’t back away from his remarks that President Andrew Jackson could have prevented the Civil War, despite him dying 16 years before it began. Instead, Trump doubled down on the claim, saying the nation’s seventh president “saw it coming.”

“President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry,” the commander-in-chief declared in a tweet on Monday. “Would never have let it happen!”

President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

The follow-up tweet comes after backlash from Trump’s interview with the Washington Examiner‘s Salena Zito, in which he questioned the necessity of America’s Civil War.

“I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart,” said Trump. “He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War, he said, ‘There’s no reason for this.’ ”

Trump continued, “People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it: why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?”

Jackson died in 1845 and the Civil War didn’t begin until 1861, prompting some to question Trump’s knowledge of American history.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton answered his question in a tweet.

“1 word answer: Slavery,” she said. “Longer: When Andrew Jackson died in 1845 (16 yrs before the Civil War began), he owned 150 men, women and children.”

1 word answer: Slavery. Longer: When Andrew Jackson died in 1845 (16 yrs before the Civil War began), he owned 150 men, women and children. https://t.co/Icg6puG2JZ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 1, 2017

Jackson did own approximately 150 slaves, according to the website for The Hermitage, his former plantation and occasional home in Tennessee.

In the Washington Examiner interview, which aired on SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S.’s “Main Street Meets the Beltway” show on Monday, Trump also discussed his visit to The Hermitage in March, where he laid a wreath at Jackson’s tomb and hailed him as the “people’s president.”

“It was amazing,” Trump added of his visit to Jackson’s home. “The people of Tennessee are amazing people. They love Andrew Jackson. They love Andrew Jackson in Tennessee.”