President-Elect Donald Trump Deposed In Celebrity Chef Lawsuit

President-elect Donald Trump has been deposed in conjunction with his lawsuit against chef José Andrés, reports CNN.

Trump transition team spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the cable channel that the deposition was completed early Thursday, but would not comment on where it took place. However, Politico reported that attorney Rebecca Woods – who represents Trump’s business in the restaurant suit – was seen arriving and leaving Trump Tower on Thursday.

The 70-year-old president-elect sued Andrés for breach of contract after the Spanish chef backed out of a plan for a restaurant in Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel. Andrés pulled out of the agreement after Trump made disparaging comments about Mexicans while announcing his candidacy for president in 2015.

Alan Garten, executive vice president and general counsel for the Trump Organization, told CNN that the taped deposition lasted just over an hour.

He added in a statement about the case, “In short, the parties entered into a valid and enforceable lease, which the tenant clearly breached by walking out and failing to perform its obligations, thereby entitling the landlord to recover damages in the form of unpaid rent, cost of build out, lost profits and other expenses.”

RELATED VIDEO: Physically Attacked by Donald Trump – a PEOPLE Writer’s Own Harrowing Story

Trump is also suing chef Geoffrey Zakarian, who also reneged on an agreement to open his own restaurant at the hotel. Just this week, lawyers in the Zakarian case told a judge that they have not been able to reach a settlement in the suit, according to CBS News.

Originally, Trump’s legal team asked for the Andrés deposition to be canceled or capped at two hours. A judge declined however, and allowed the chef’s legal team up to seven hours to depose the president-elect, Politico reported.