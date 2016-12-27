Donald Trump Denies President Obama’s Claims He Would Have Defeated Him for Third Term

Though he is barred by the Constitution from a third four-year-term, President Obama believes voters would have supported him to victory against Donald Trump.

“I’m confident that if I — if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama, 55, said during his interview on The Axe Files podcast, released Monday, with David Axelrod, his former adviser.

“I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one,” POTUS added.

Upon learning of Obama’s claims, the president-elect quickly responded with a series of tweets.

“President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.,” Trump, 70, wrote on Monday.

A couple hours later, the real estate mogul also tweeted: “The world was gloomy before I won – there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!”

In his interview with Axelrod, Obama spoke highly of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, whom he stumped for during the election cycle.

“[Hillary] performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances. I’ve said this publicly, I’ll repeat it. I think there was a double standard with her,” he said. “For whatever reason, there’s been a longstanding difficulty in her relationship with the press that meant her flaws were wildly amplified relative to.”

Adding, “If you think you’re winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer.”

Last week, the Republican nominee won the Electoral College vote to officially secure the presidency.

Trump, who will assume his first-ever public office, will succeed Obama on Jan. 20. The Inauguration Day ceremony will be headlined by the Radio City Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and America’s Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho.