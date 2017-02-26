President Trump’s First Dinner Out in D.C. Was at His Own Hotel

This article originally appeared on TIME.
For his first dinner out in Washington D.C. since becoming president, Donald Trump dined at his own hotel.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Trump arrived at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, the Hill reports. The hotel is located just less than a mile from the White House.
Trump dined with his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, the Hill reports. Florida Gov. Rick Scott and former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage also joined Trump for the dinner.
RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack
The building that Trump’s D.C. hotel is in — the Old Post Office — was leased by Trump from the federal government. Dining at his own hotel is likely open Trump up to further accusations of conflicts of interest.