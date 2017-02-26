People

President Trump’s First Dinner Out in D.C. Was at His Own Hotel

Demonstrators hold up a signs outside the Trump International Hotel during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order blocking visitors from seven predominantly Muslim nations in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Court decisions temporarily blocked the U.S. administration from enforcing parts of Trump's order after a day in which students, refugees and dual citizens were stuck overseas or detained and some businesses warned employees from those countries not to risk leaving the United States. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For his first dinner out in Washington D.C. since becoming president, Donald Trump dined at his own hotel.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Trump arrived at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, the Hill reports. The hotel is located just less than a mile from the White House.

Trump dined with his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, the Hill reports. Florida Gov. Rick Scott and former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage also joined Trump for the dinner.

The building that Trump’s D.C. hotel is in — the Old Post Office — was leased by Trump from the federal government. Dining at his own hotel is likely open Trump up to further accusations of conflicts of interest.