Donald Trump Offers a Cyber-Security Prescription: ‘Old-Fashioned’ Paper Sent by Courier

When it comes to hacking, Donald Trump has a solution: “Old-fashioned” snail mail.

The President-elect spoke to reporters on Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party, saying that mail by courier is a sure way to ensure cyber security — “I don’t care what they say, no computer is safe,” the 70-year-old said.

“It’s very important, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old fashioned way. Because, I’ll tell you what, no computer is safe,” he said when asked how important the issue is to his incoming administration.

“I have a boy who’s 10 years old, he can do anything with a computer,” Trump said, referring to his youngest son Barron. “You want something to really go without detection, write it out and have it sent by courier.”

The comments come as U.S. intelligence agencies investigate Russian cyberattacks intended to interfere with the U.S. election.

RELATED VIDEO: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

Officials have alleged that Russian hackers targeted key Democratic leaders in an effort to influence the presidential election. However, the President-elect told reporters on Saturday that he wants to “be sure” that there is actual evidence of hacking by the Russians before agreeing with the intelligence community’s findings.

“I just want them to be sure, because it’s a pretty serious charge. I want them to be sure. I think it’s unfair if they don’t know. And I know a lot about hacking, and hacking is a very hard thing to prove,” he said.

“So it could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation.”