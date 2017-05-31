Covfefe! Twitter Explodes After Donald Trump Mistakenly Tweets Out Fake Word

What did President Donald Trump mean on Tuesday night when he tweeted the word “covfefe“?

That’s what most of Twitter tried to figure out as the word began trending, with celebrities, journalists and authors weighing in and taking a stab as they attempted to decipher Trump’s tweet, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

I'm gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 31, 2017

Finally figured out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear at the end of "Lost in Translation" #covfefe pic.twitter.com/fDFJUYlEz8 — Jordan VanDina (@Shrimptooth) May 31, 2017

When "covfefe" is your activation word. pic.twitter.com/maIwluvKPn — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

When they go low, we covfefe. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 31, 2017

"If you ever need KGB extraction team to get you out of White House Agent T, just Tweet out 'covfefe.'" — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 31, 2017

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe" pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017

In all seriousness literally every single covfefe tweet is making me giggle like a titmouse — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 31, 2017

COVFEFE: Collusion Of Vile Fatuous Evil Fascist Egomaniacs — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 31, 2017

You is kind, you is smart, you is #covfefe pic.twitter.com/hvy4DZ3Cm8 — Adebola Sule (@AdebolaBSule) May 31, 2017

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

I feel like you gotta say #covfefe the same way the hyenas say Mufasa to get the full effect pic.twitter.com/RwBsAiNjvi — evans not covfefe (@reardonevan) May 31, 2017

Trump has been garnering his fair share of social media scrutiny these days. Recently, the president’s shove of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic to get to the front of a group of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders made headlines.

While gathering at NATO’s new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, a group of members were walking together to get to a meeting. From behind, Trump emerged, pushing Markovic aside, stepping in front of him. The president then smugly straightened his jacket.

First Lady Melania Trump also appeared to swat her husband’s hand away when he reached for her hand upon their arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel.

As of this posting, the tweet has been up for over an hour and not been deleted.