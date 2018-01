President Donald Trump clapped at his own State of the Union, and his internet critics couldn’t resist taking a few shots.

As Trump punctuated his first State of the Union address to Congress with applause, a nearby microphone amplified his own clapping.

Hillary Clinton’s former running mate Sen. Tim Kaine also got a taste of the internet’s jokes for his clapping, but the sound of Trump’s hands was the major talking point.

Find someone who hate claps at you the way @timkaine does. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/mQhUp7XBPv — Carol Hartsell (@carolrhartsell) January 31, 2018

Even Trump’s clapping is obnoxious — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) January 31, 2018

It's actually hurting my ears the way Donald Trump is clapping for himself. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 31, 2018

the isolated sound of trump clapping is how i imagine the white house sounds most evenings, just the sound of his hands slapping together echoing down empty hallways over the low din of the tv — jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 31, 2018

The "Trump clapping for himself" is super-underrated as a presidential move — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 31, 2018

Everyone is clapping every time Trump finishes a coherent sentence, we do agree, it's impressive for Trump — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) January 31, 2018

Really can't handle the sound of Trump clapping for himself in the mic every 2 seconds. #makeitstop #SOTU pic.twitter.com/E3ZdEHwqL1 — Wardah Khalid (@wardahkhalid_) January 31, 2018

Trump clapping for himself is everything. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) January 31, 2018

Trump, clapping so loudly at your own lines into your own mic still won't make daddy love you #SOTU — Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) January 31, 2018

Well at least we know that the soundtrack to the 9th circle of hell is Trump clapping his meaty palms together repeatedly 4.5 inches away from a hot mic — Devin Lytle (@devdevnumnums) January 31, 2018

Okay Trump. You can stop clapping your hands into the microphone. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/dUzqQTCBE3 — Isabella Cigno 💕💖 (@IsabellaCigno) January 31, 2018

No one mentioned to Trump that if he applauds his own sentences, the audio of his tiny hands clapping drowns out the sound of everyone else clapping for him. Whooooops. #SOTU — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) January 31, 2018

Trump repeatedly clapping for himself appears to be a new State of the Union innovation. — Jonathan Ladd (@jonmladd) January 31, 2018

The way Trump's clapping for himself reminds me of the people that spin on Wheel of Fortune. #SOTU — Misty (@mialynneb) January 31, 2018

Why is Trump clapping for himself? It's almost like he's a narcissist or something. #SOTU — Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) January 31, 2018

In my professional audio person capacity, I think they should duck Trump's mic 50% when he starts clapping for himself. — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) January 31, 2018

