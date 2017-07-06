Donald Trump Reveals That He Now Believes Russia Interfered in U.S. Election

President Donald Trump has revealed that he now believes Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election – but adding that “other countries” may have also interfered.

“Well, I think it was Russia and I think it could have been other people and other countries. It could have been a lot of people that interfered,” Trump said at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Thursday.

But, he was quick to lay blame at the feet of former President Barack Obama – claiming he was made aware of Russia’s interference in August and chose not to act.

“I think what happened was that he thought that Hillary Clinton was going to win the election, and he said let’s not do anything about it,” Trump said.

Whether the interference made a difference in the election, Trump said, “Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure.”

Trump promised to work with Poland to address Russia’s “destabilizing behavior.”

“Our strong alliance with Poland and NATO remains critical to deterring conflict and ensuring that war between great powers never again ravages Europe and that the world will be a safer and better place,” Trump said.

“America is committed to maintaining peace and security in Central and Eastern Europe. We’re working with Poland in response to Russia’s actions and destabilizing behavior,” he added.

Trump plans to sit down with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.

During the press conference, Trump also said he’s considering some “pretty severe” options in response to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile test this week.

“It’s a shame they’re behaving this way — they’re behaving in a very, very dangerous manner and something will have to be done about it,” he said.