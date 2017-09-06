Twitter Is Loving This Chummy Photo of Trump and Chuck Schumer as President Sides with Democrats on Debt, Harvey Aid

The internet found heroes in Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday as Donald Trump agreed to the leading Democrats’ plea for a three-month extension of the debt ceiling and government funding through Dec. 15.

The hashtag #ChuckandNancy was trending on Twitter following the news, but particular interest was paid to a photo of Trump and Senate Democratic Leader Schumer locked in a smiling, semi-embrace during a meeting about the debt ceiling, government shutdown and disaster relief aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The photo, taken by Getty photographer Alex Wong and colorfully described by CNN’s Chris Cillizza as “A Donald Trump-Chuck Schumer photo for the ages,” quickly made waves on social media.

The Trump power moves in this photo are belied by Schumer's facehttps://t.co/WFc0XXs526 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 6, 2017

TRUMP: So raising the debt ceiling will prevent a government shutdown?

SCHUMER: Yes, I read it on Verrit – authentication code 0443721 pic.twitter.com/ULwLPL1Dk6 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 6, 2017

I KNEW the Schumer-Trump picture reminded me of something. But the President is supposed to be the one leaning in… pic.twitter.com/fU8BOZhwUp — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) September 6, 2017

Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer walk into a room

Diametric'ly opposed, foes

(Photo:@alexwongcw/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/u0ABxkju1Q — Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) September 6, 2017

Trump will defend that this pic is a fake news photo op🙄😂 — Jomajjio (@jomajjio) September 6, 2017

In siding with Schumer and Pelosi, the House minority leader, Trump went against House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who were pushing for a longer debt-ceiling extension.

I am so sorry pic.twitter.com/7Z7cD2d2Oa — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) September 6, 2017

Cameras caught up with #ChuckandNancy after their WH meeting with Trump this morning. 😂 #SoMuchWinning pic.twitter.com/jLF6y4t0l6 — Bandit Aléatoire (@BanditRandom) September 6, 2017

Some expressed surprise over Trump’s decision to make a deal with the Democrats, both of whom are vocal opponents of the president. Just hours earlier on Wednesday, Schumer blasted the president’s “heartless” and “brainless” decision to end DACA at a news conference.

Remarkable Trump sided with Schumer/Pelosi on debt ceiling & CR given Pelosi and Schumer accused Trump of "cowardice" earlier today. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 6, 2017

I never thought I'd agree w/Trump on anything but "The Pelosi-Schumer-Trump" while shooting R's & himself in the foot is a win in my book! — April (@speakout_april) September 6, 2017

Trump hadn’t met with Schumer and Pelosi for months. After seeing them today, he quickly breaks with GOP leadership and sides with them. — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 6, 2017

Live look at Republicans reacting to the Pelosi-Schumer-Trump deal: pic.twitter.com/sFX2hQ2oUi — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) September 6, 2017

But speaking on Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon after making the deal, Schumer offered Trump some rare praise.

“The president listened to the arguments. We think we made a very reasonable and strong argument. And to his credit, he went with the better argument,” Schumer said.

The president himself told reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday that he had “a very good meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” making no mention of Ryan and McConnell, who also attended the meeting.

Trump added of the DACA program, “Chuck and Nancy would like to see something happen, and so do I.”