Did Trump Chase Stormy Daniels Around in His 'Tighty Whities?' Her Friend Talks to Megyn Kelly

A friend of Stormy Daniels said the adult film star had a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006, despite both parties denying the alleged affair.

Alana Evans appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to recount what Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told her about the rendezvous. After meeting Trump at the July 2006 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada — about a year and a half after he wed third wife Melania — Evans claims Daniels tried to get her to tag along to a “party” with Trump at a hotel.

Evans says she received multiple calls from Daniels that made it apparent that she was not at a party, but rather alone with Trump. Evans claimed that Trump told her over the phone, “Come hang out with us. Come have fun. Let’s party.” However, she decided to turn her phone off and ignore them.

“If you’re inviting me to a hotel room to hang out with another man and a girlfriend of mine, it’s very easy for you to believe there’s going to be more going on than playing cards or Scrabble,” Evans told Kelly.

“Come hang out with us. Come have fun. Let’s party”- Alana Evans, friend of former adult-film star Stormy Daniels, says Stormy confided in her about a sexual encounter she had with President Trump in 2006. #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/KKERSDoy4f — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 16, 2018

Stormy Daniels Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The following day, Evans called Daniels to check in and apologize for ditching her.

“I asked how it went,” Evan said before breaking into nervous laughter. “I’m sorry, but the visual that I get has stuck with me for this entire time. I’m glad that you guys all have to deal with it too. Having her tell me the next day when I asked how did it go, and she says, ‘Well, picture this: Donald Trump chasing me around the bedroom in his tighty whities,’ isn’t something you ever forget.”

She continued, “At that point, it was so much information for me that I really didn’t want to ask any more questions. It was enough of a statement at that point, and I left it alone.”

Evans, who told Kelly she is a Bernie Sanders supporter who voted for Hillary Clinton, said she and Daniels remained friends but never spoke about that night again.

RELATED VIDEO: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels one month prior to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

Cohen denied the alleged events in a statement to NBC News, although he did not address a payment.

“These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011,” he said. “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”

Cohen also provided a statement he said was from Daniels: “When I met Donald Trump, he was gracious, professional, and a complete gentleman to me and everyone in my presence. Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false. If indeed I did have a relationship with Donald Trump, trust me, you wouldn’t be reading about it in the news, you would be reading about it in my book. But the fact of the matter is these stories are not true.”

Kelly also announced that Daniels spoke to Jacob Weisberg of Slate about the affair before receiving the payment.