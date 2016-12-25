Donald Trump Celebrates Christmas with a Midnight Mass — and a Raised Fist

This article originally appeared on TIME.

Donald Trump raised his fist to celebrate Christmas this year, through a photo posted on Twitter Sunday morning.

“#MerryChristmas,” he Tweeted, followed by a Christmas tree emoji.

The president-elect, who has railed against the practice of saying “happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas,” spent Christmas Eve at midnight services in the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump, who ended his recent “Thank You” tour with a Christmas-themed rally in Alabama, will spend the holidays at Mar-a-Lago, the Associated Press reported. He has been holding meetings with advisers, senior staff members and business executives at the Florida estate.

Trump on Saturday tweeted “Happy #Hanukkah,” with a photo of a menorah.