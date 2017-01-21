Donald Trump Caps Inaugural Events With Self-Congratulations for Proving Critics Wrong: ‘We Did a Really Good Job Today’

From the fist pump punctuating his formal address on the Capitol steps, to pugnacious talk prefacing a swaying slow-dance at black-tie balls, Donald Trump did his Inauguration his way.

“Well, we did it,” Trump, 70, said, microphone in hand, before his first dance with wife Melania at the Freedom Ball, which is one of three inaugural balls.

“We began this journey and they we, we — and they meant me — didn’t have a chance, and we won. And, today we had a great day,” the president continued. “People that weren’t so nice to me were saying that we did a really good job today. They hated to do it, but they did it. And I respect that.”

At his second inaugural ball, capping a day that his advisers promised would stress unifying a divided nation, Trump spoke of his “enemies” and promised to keep up with the sometimes crass tweeting that has been so controversial.

“I don’t know. Let me ask you: Should I keep the Twitter going or not?” Trump asked the black-tie crowd at the Liberty Ball. When they responded with a roar, Trump went on: “I think so! I think so, you know the enemies keep saying, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ But you know, it’s a way to bypass dishonest media.”

“We will not be taken advantage of anymore,” he said.

The first couple slow danced to a live cover of “My Way” – famously first recorded by Frank Sinatra – at all three balls. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, who also attended all three events, joined the Trumps for their first dance.

Another sign of the national division that was a backdrop for the long day in the nation’s capital: Savan Kotecha, the songwriter of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful,” threatened to sue after his song was played at the inaugural ball.

“They were absolutely NOT given permission to use WMYB at the inaugural ball. I will be looking into taking action,” Kotecha tweeted. “There’s nothing I can do re WMYB now, but the song was written out of love for my wife. It’s just heartbreaking that it was used to celebrated (sic) a man who stands for divisiveness,” he concluded his series of tweets.

Before the soirées, the Trump family traveled from the White House by motorcade, past onlookers, some of whom waved middle fingers and shouted “F— Trump!” according to the press pool accompanying the official entourage.