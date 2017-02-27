Just One Month in Office, Donald Trump Boasts: ‘We’ve Accomplished Almost Everything We Started Out to Accomplish’

After four weeks in office, President Donald Trump boasted about his achievements at the annual Governors’ Dinner, hosted by First Lady Melania Trump.

As the 2017 Oscars aired, the president spoke to a room full of 46 governors and his cabinet members at the White House.

“I can say that after four weeks, it’s been a lot of fun,” Trump, 70, shared. “But we’ve accomplished almost everything we’ve started out to accomplish – the borders are stricter, tighter,” complimenting Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly’s work.

Trump also previewed policy discussions scheduled for Monday.

“Perhaps health care will come up. Perhaps,” Trump said during his toast.

He added, “As most of you know, the Obamacare has had tremendous problems. I won’t say in front of the Democrats, I’ll just say it to the Republicans: it doesn’t work. We’re going to have it fixed, and we’re going to repeal and replace, and I think you’re going to see something very special.”

The dinner, presented with the theme was “Spring’s Renewal,” was first major social event at the White House hosted by Melania.

“I want to just congratulate the first lady on having done a really beautiful job,” Trump said, praising his wife. “The room, they say, has never looked better, but who knows?”

From the monster truck show to the Governor's Ball… pic.twitter.com/CIe6SKHwTN — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 26, 2017

Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka also attended the elegant event after spending the day at a monster truck rally in Baltimore. She posed with husband Jared Kushner outside their new home in the nation’s capital, showing off her black strapless dress.

“From the monster truck show to the Governor’s Ball…” she tweeted.