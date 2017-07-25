Chrissy Teigen has officially joined a club full of opposition groups, journalists and Stephen King: those whom President Donald Trump has blocked on Twitter.

The model, 31, shared a screenshot Tuesday morning of a message informing her that she was blocked from reading the missives the president tweets on his @realDonaldTrump account.

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” she captioned the post.

Teigen’s final tweet to Trump was in response to a July 23 post where he wrote, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

Teigen has used the social media platform to slam the president many times in the past.

After many celebrities declined to perform at Trump’s inauguration in January, the 71-year-old former businessman tweeted that A-list celebrities are “all wanting tix” to his inauguration, but he wants to keep things focused on “the people.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Lip Sync Battle co-host wasn’t buying the story.

“Hi — we are people,” she wrote. “You are our president too. I don’t want you to be, but you are.”

Teigen added a comment implying Trump secretly wanted A-list participation. “We ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear,” she said.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

Hi – we are people. You are our president too. I don't want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear https://t.co/NaVU1iDban — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

After a federal judge ruled his travel ban unconstitutional in February, Trump tweeted, “We must keep ‘evil’ out of our country!” Shortly after, Teigen snapped back, “What time should we call your Uber?”

Teigen’s longstanding disdain of Trump echoes all the way back to a 2011 tweet.

“Donald trump sure turned into a joke right? as opposed to what he was before which was so not a joke or anything,” she tweeted in April 2011.

what time should we call your Uber? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 4, 2017

donald trump sure turned into a joke right? as opposed to what he was before which was so not a joke or anything. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 27, 2011

In an interview with USA Today at a pre-Super Bowl event, Teigen said she was proud to troll the president.

“I’ve actually been a big Donald Trump hater [for a long time]. I’ve been trolling him for about 5 to 7 years now,” she said. “I’ve been doing this forever, and I take pride in that.”