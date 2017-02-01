President Trump, in Black History Month Speech, Says Frederick Douglass Has ‘Done an Amazing Job and Is Being Recognized More and More’

WATCH: Pres. Trump praises MLK, Frederick Douglass, and bemoans media coverage while discussing Black History Month. https://t.co/9Cz6jZCyaR — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 1, 2017

President Donald Trump gathered with African American supporters at the White House on Wednesday to mark the start of Black History Month, touching on numerous topics during the gathering, including his disdain for the media and violence in inner cities across America.

“During this month, we honor the tremendous history of the African Americans throughout our country – throughout the world, if you really think about it, right?” Trump, 70, said. “And their story is one of unimaginable sacrifice, hard work and faith in America.”

After noting that he is “very proud” of the new African-American History Museum in Washington, D.C., Trump commented on famous black figures in the Civil Rights movement and the nation’s past.

In particular, he remarked, “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice. Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and millions more black Americans who made America what it is today. A big impact.”

Douglass was a slave, then abolitionist and statesman who died in 1985. Trump did not use the word “slavery” or “slave” during his remarks.

The Internet was quick to respond to the comments, with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton writing on Twitter, “This is…this is…”

Wrote another Twitter user, “Congratulations to Frederick Douglass for doing an amazing job and being recognized more and more.”

Congratulations to Frederick Douglass for doing an amazing job and being recognized more and more. — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) February 1, 2017

I don't think Trump knows Frederick Douglass is dead. And that's among the least of the problems… https://t.co/7omEDUjLsA — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) February 1, 2017

Oh my god he has no idea who Frederick Douglass is https://t.co/JfBujrbx6W — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 1, 2017

Credit where due: Frederick Douglass did, indeed, do an "amazing job." The President is right on that. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 1, 2017

Later during the meeting, Trump made several jabs at CNN, calling the network “very hostile” and remarking, “But I don’t watch CNN so I don’t get to see you as much as I want to. I don’t like watching fake news.”

He further added, “I mean, a lot of the media is actually the opposition party. They’re so biased and really is a disgrace. Some of you are fantastic and fair, but so much of the media is opposition party and knowingly saying incorrect things. So it’s a very sad situation.”

Discussing inner cities, Trump told the group, “We’re going to need better schools, and we need them soon. We need more jobs. We need better wages, much better wages. We’re going to work very hard … We need safer communities … I’m ready to do my part. I will say this: We’re going to do this together.”