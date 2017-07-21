Donald Trump Bids Farewell to Sean Spicer ‘and His Great Ratings’

Sean Spicer resigned as Press Secretary on Friday after President Donald Trump named Anthony Scaramucci communications director. But while Spicer’s exit was reportedly a bit acrimonious, the public statements from both him and President Trump have been rosy.

“I am grateful for Sean’s work on behalf of my administration and the American people,” Trump said in a statement read by new Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday. “I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings.”

President Trump on Spicer's resignation: "I wish him continued success… just look at his great television ratings" https://t.co/4bqpYiFchZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 21, 2017

When the White House allowed cameras at the daily press briefings, Spicer’s ratings were high — the daily news event averaged more than 4 million viewers as of February and turned Spicer into a media star. (Melissa McCarthy’s scathing impression of Spicer on Saturday Night Live no doubt helped keep Spicer’s name firmly ensconced in the pop culture landscape.) In recent months, however, the controversial administration cut back on its televised briefings, instead opting for off-camera briefings.

It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

In the wake of his exit, Spicer himself tweeted a farewell to the position via his Press Secretary Twitter account. “It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com