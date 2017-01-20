Donald Trump and Barack Obama Share Awkward Last Embrace Ahead of Swearing-In Ceremony

Donald Trump and Barack Obama shared an awkward last embrace as president-elect and president before the business mogul was sworn in as the 45th commander in chief of the United States.

Trump appeared at the inauguration and gave his wife, Melania Trump, a kiss on the cheek. He then turned to First Lady Michelle Obama to shake her hand and give her a kiss on the cheek as well.

Trump and Obama then shared an awkward half-hug where they shook hands and patted each other on the arm.

Trump then shook the hand of outgoing Vice President Joe Biden.

Ahead of the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol building, the Obamas welcomed the Trumps to the White House for tea and coffee.

The 44th president and his wife met the Trumps on the steps leading to the front door of the White House.

The two couples exchanged pleasantries and the president greeted Trump by saying, “How are you? Good to see you. Congratulations.”

Mrs. Trump presented Mrs. Obama with a Tiffany & Co. blue gift box tied in white satin ribbon. “You brought a gift!” the first lady exclaimed. And then, in a sign of the awkward gaps that come with the transition of the White House, she awkwardly looked around in vain for an aide to hand it off to while they posed for cameras. Finally, President Obama took the box and walked it inside, saying gamely, “I’ll take care of the protocol here.”