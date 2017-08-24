President Trump Retweets Meme of Him Overshadowing Barack Obama in ‘Best Eclipse Ever’

President Trump‘s latest retweet has social media users scratching their heads.

After an early morning Twitter tirade aimed at the media, Trump targeted former President Barack Obama on Thursday in a post to his more than 36 million followers. The 71-year-old retweeted a meme that referenced the recent solar eclipse, but showed Trump as the moon overshadowing Obama as the sun.

While thousands flocked to “like” the retweet, others pointed out the irony of the apparent jab.

“This is actually correct. The Darkness of Trump has overtaken the brightness of Obama,” one user wrote in reply to the retweet. “The Sun is what gives us life and energy!”

Another person tweeted: “So, Trump, in this scenario, is the object BLOCKING the sun … the celestial object we need for life? hahaha. Unintentionally perfect. dummy.”

The tweet comes a few days after the solar eclipse caught — and held — global attention. Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump and their 11-year-old son Barron, watched the display from the Truman Balcony of the White House. The president was mocked on social media after a video showed him briefly staring up at the sun without wearing protective glasses.

This is actually correct. The Darkness of Trump has overtaken the brightness of Obama. The Sun is what gives us life and energy! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

…also, I agree that NO ONE should look at Trump, for fear of irreparable damage. — Sean Sakimae (@SnapTheJapanese) August 24, 2017

Hilarious!You totally made Trump the dark moon and Obama the sun!Trump will pass and Obama stays to shine light! Eclipse. Science. Love it! — Stephanie Wolfe (@Stephwolfe101) August 24, 2017

“As he did this, someone in a crowd of aides below shouted ‘Don’t look,’ ” according to the Wall Street Journal‘s Ted Mann, who posted a photo from the moment on Twitter.

Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

During the eclipse, some people headed to Twitter to crack a joke similar to the meme Trump retweeted on Thursday — but the original showed Obama eclipsing Trump.

The only eclipse we really wanna see pic.twitter.com/GpI81nmdC1 — Eli McKenzie (@EliiMckenzie) August 22, 2017

Trump has long been a staunch Obama critic, often taking aim at the politician throughout his eight years in office for taking too many vacations, indulging in too many rounds of golf and playing fast and loose with taxpayer dollars during his downtime.