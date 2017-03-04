Without Evidence, President Trump Accuses Barack Obama of Wiretapping Trump Tower

This article originally appeared on Fortune.

President Donald Trump claimed that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in New York City prior to the presidential election.

In a trademark early-morning series of tweets on Saturday, Trump said: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

The president then alleged that Obama bypassed a court rejection in order to carry out the wiretapping, before suggesting that a “good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!”

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

None of the president’s tweets included any evidence or links to back up his claims.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Trump concluded his assertion by comparing Obama’s “wiretapping” to Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal that resulted in the then-president’s resignation from office in 1974 after he ordered a break-in of the Democrats’ headquarters.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Obama has yet to address Trump’s claims. Earlier this week, former attorney general Eric Holder told reporters that Obama is planning on making a return to politics in the near future.