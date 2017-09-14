Donald Trump Backtracks After Democrats Announce Deal to Extend Protection to Dreamers

President Donald Trump has denied reaching a deal with Democrats to protect undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Late Wednesday, Democratic Congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said they had “agreed to enshrine the protections of [the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program] into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

But early Thursday, Trump threw a monkey wrench into the works – on Twitter as he so often likes to.

“No deal was made last night on DACA,” Trump tweeted. “Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.”

He added, “The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.”

The Barack Obama-era DACA program protects nearly 800,000 so-called “Dreamers” who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children from deportation, and also provides temporary permits for work and study.

Trump also wrote, “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really! …They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own – brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security.”

Trump announced his decision to rescind DACA earlier this month and was immediately met with criticism.

Obama, who used executive actions to launch DACA in June 2012, defended his decision to help keep “talented, driven, patriotic young people” in the only country some of them have ever known so that they could “continue to contribute to our communities and our country.”

“Some 800,000 young people stepped forward, met rigorous requirements, and went through background checks. And America grew stronger as a result,” he wrote.

The decision, Obama said, was a political one that has cast a “shadow over some of our best and brightest young people once again.”

The former president also urged Congress to protect Dreamers from mass deportation after Trump’s decision gave lawmakers six months to act before DACA is officially dismantled.

“And now that the White House has shifted its responsibility for these young people to Congress, it’s up to Members of Congress to protect these young people and our future,” he wrote. ‘I’m heartened by those who’ve suggested that they should. And I join my voice with the majority of Americans who hope they step up and do it with a sense of moral urgency that matches the urgency these young people feel.”

“Ultimately, this is about basic decency,” he continued. “This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America, or whether we treat them the way we’d want our own kids to be treated. It’s about who we are as a people – and who we want to be.”