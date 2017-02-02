Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells Trump They Should 'Switch Jobs' After President 'Prays' for Low Apprentice Ratings

President Donald Trump again slammed Arnold Schwarzenegger and his Celebrity Apprentice ratings — this time while attending the 65th annual National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning to a crowd of 3,000 politicians, dignitaries and religious leaders.

Trump started off his speech at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. by thanking attendees including Celebrity Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, who introduced him. The 70-year-old business mogul then noted his own “tremendous success” as the former star of the reality show before criticizing the latest season’s ratings.

“They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out,” Trump said. “The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster, and Mark will never ever bet against Trump again.”

“I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings,” he also said.

The former governor of California quickly issued a video response via Twitter.

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs: You take over TV, since you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job and then people can finally sleep comfortably again,” Schwarzenegger said.

Although Trump is a producer on Schwarzenegger’s reboot of the show, the pair have been feuding for some time. As president-elect in early January, Trump took to Twitter to gloat about his successor’s ratings.

(The New Celebrity Apprentice lost nearly half its adults 18-49 demo rating compared to its previous edition two years ago. Overall, the show dipped 44 percent from the 2015 debut when Trump was host.)

Trump’s comments stand out since they came during a traditional breakfast that is meant to build bridges between politicians, religious leaders and other prominent citizens — and is generally an event where partisan squabbles are put aside.

The event’s opening prayer was led by Chicago Cubs player and 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist. The keynote speaker was Senate Chaplain Barry Black.

Other attendees included King Abdullah II of Jordan and Pastor Rick Warren of California’s Saddleback Church.

“I think it’s an important thing particularly right now after this last year. The election and campaigning of last year really has divided America,” Warren said in a Facebook video earlier this week announcing he would be speaking at the event.

Past deliverers of the keynote address at the function include former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson and U2 frontman Bono.

The tradition, which takes place on the first Thursday of February each year, began in 1953 with President Dwight Eisenhower. It is hosted by Congress and conducted by the Fellowship Foundation.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, an organization that encourages the separation of church and state, released a statement against the event Wednesday, writing, “Instead of serving ‘Americans of all backgrounds,’ [the breakfast] further enshrines the place of worship and religion in our political setup, acting contrary to our godless Constitution.”