Donald Trump Tweets Video of Himself Physically Attacking CNN

Donald Trump’s attack on CNN just got physical.

On Sunday morning, the president continued to exercise “MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL” behavior and tweeted a video of himself bodyslamming a man with the CNN logo for a head. “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN,” read the caption.

The footage comes from WrestleMania 23, which took place in 2007. The man whose head has been swapped for a CNN logo is WWE CEO himself Vince McMahon. According to CNN host Brian Stelter, the meme surfaced on Reddit four days earlier. (Watch the original video below.)

This latest tweet follows a headline-packed few days for Trump’s social media profile, starting with his attack of Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning, which has continued since, and his ongoing campaign against CNN, which he deemed “#FraudNewsCNN” on Saturday evening.

“The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media,” he said Saturday. “I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! My use of social media is not Presidential — it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!”

He added, “I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!”

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Needless to say, Trump was vilified on social media for the implications of the video, which shows the current President of the United States beating up the news media. Many cited Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ recent claims about Trump following his personal attacks against Brzezinski: “The president in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary, he was simply pushing back and defending himself.”

Isn't pro wrestling fake? — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2017

Yes, just like your coverage. https://t.co/ZLmiTVpDce — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 2, 2017

This is the president of the United States https://t.co/cpI5IqHREH — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 2, 2017

Sweetie u cray https://t.co/OkaTiUuLAe — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 2, 2017

Happy Fourth of July https://t.co/bgAVoStpAH — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 2, 2017

“The president in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.” — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, WH press briefing, 3 days ago https://t.co/1W0qLrtn6k — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 2, 2017

The President of the United States has posted a video of himself metaphorically body slamming CNN. What is happening. https://t.co/NVxYpPpOO3 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 2, 2017

America, stand against this. Trump is going to end up getting a media person killed w/this incitement to violence. Maybe then, he'll stop. https://t.co/IGM0fThtt5 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 2, 2017

Also, this maniac has nuclear codes https://t.co/zO10cdBKXD — Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) July 2, 2017

WWE is modern-day presidential, I guess. — Philip Bump (@pbump) July 2, 2017

The President fake beating up his perceived enemies while a yelling hype man pretends to care is a perfect metaphor for anxious masculinity. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) July 2, 2017

On Saturday, Trump took his media bashing to the public space as well, speaking at a veterans’ event in Washington D.C.

“The fake media is trying to silence us,” Trump said. “But we will not let them. Because the people know the truth. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House. But I’m president and they’re not.”

