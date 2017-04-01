Donald Trump Proclaims April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month — and the Irony Is Lost on No One

President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, declared April as National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

“We dedicate each April to raising awareness about sexual abuse and recommitting ourselves to fighting it,” the commander-in-chief said in a statement released by the White House Friday. “Women, children, and men have inherent dignity that should never be violated … My Administration, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services, will do everything in its power to protect women, children, and men from sexual violence.”

Trump was quickly trolled on social media as many people tweeted reminders of the onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations from the 2016 presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump has declared April National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. And I'm guessing he didn't ask first. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 31, 2017

Trump named April "National Sexual Assault Awareness Month" so this April let us all remain aware that Trump has admitted to sexual assault — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) March 31, 2017

@thehill Finally something he knows about! — Count Rapula (@CountRapula) March 31, 2017

@thehill If it weren't for people like him we wouldn't need a Sexual Assault Awareness month. pic.twitter.com/j7i6AOOyce — The Literary Nerd (@nerdliterary) March 31, 2017

Trump declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month has to be of the most oxymoronic things I'll ever read in my entire life. — Chris Topher (@Chris_T0pher_) March 31, 2017

Trump has repeatedly denied previous sexual assault allegations. Multiple women spoke out against Trump, claiming they were involved in incidents of assault or misconduct at the hands of the then-real estate mogul.

In October 2016, footage surfaced of Trump and Billy Bush making lewd comments about women in 2005. The Washington Post published a video that captured Trump making sexual comments alongside Bush about Nancy O’Dell and Arianne Zucker on board an Access Hollywood bus. Trump can be heard describing a failed attempt to have sex with O’Dell on the tape that was recorded several months after he married his third wife, Melania, in January 2005, the Post reported.

Bush issued a public apology and was suspended indefinitely from his co-anchor position at the Today show. Days later, he officially parted ways from the NBC morning talk show.

"And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy."- Donald Trump, the man who also said this: pic.twitter.com/QtRxL4gEk5 — O General My General (@rideatdawn) March 31, 2017

@thehill Or at Trump likes to call it…Grab em by the pussy month. Another fine example of mega-hypocrisy from the megalomaniac — Cveronica (@monya531) March 31, 2017

I wonder if Trump would encourage this same support of the 16 women who have publicly accused him of sexual assault pic.twitter.com/QEYjGB0fCP — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) March 31, 2017

Worst April Fools joke I've ever heard. https://t.co/0P2H2LzRhs — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) March 31, 2017

@ddale8 Trump: I am so excited to celebrate National Sexual Assault Month

Spicer: uh, Awareness and Prevention Mr. President

Trump: Oh — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 31, 2017

Every April, starting with President Obama in 2009, has been proclaimed National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.