'Keep Eating That Finger Chili': Alec Baldwin Returns as Trump on SNL — and Takes on His Loyal Supporters

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live — and his Donald Trump wig and faux tan — this weekend to take on some the president’s policies that may end up hurt his biggest supporters.

In Saturday’s cold open, Baldwin’s Trump visits a mining town to talk to a group of his steadfast fans, or as he puts it, “My people — folks who don’t whisper, ‘Oh god, what’s happening?’ right after I leave the room.”

After one supporter tells Trump that he was laid off from his mining job, Trump promises to bring plenty of mining jobs to America by cutting all regulations.

“In Trump’s America, people work in two places — coal mines and Goldman Sachs.”

After another supporter complains about his rising premiums and long drives to his doctor under Obamacare, Trump promises to continue to push his failed health care package.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“We’re going to get rid of it,” Trump says.

“You’re going to get rid of my health care? Like, all of it?”

“All of it,” Trump continues. “Gone. After you’re done, you’ll never have to drive to see a doctor again, how does that sound?”

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Much It Would Cost to Paint the White House (And More Crazy Facts)

Still, despite his confusing policy promises, Trump’s supporters continued to stand by him because “you’re my president.”

“This is why I like you people, you stand by me no matter what,” Trump says. “It’s like you found a finger in your chili but you continue to eat the chili because you told everyone how much you love chili. It’s tremendous.”

Before Baldwin’s Trump left the town, he had one more encouraging word of advice for his fans, “Keep eating that finger chili!”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.