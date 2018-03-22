Donald Trump's Advice to His 25-Year-Old Self? 'Don't Run for President'

President Donald Trump hinted Thursday that being the leader of the free world isn’t everything he’d hoped it would be.

When asked at a “Generation Next” White House forum with millennials what advice he would offer his 25-year-old self, Trump barely skipped a beat when he joked in response: “Don’t run for president.”

The president’s answer drew laughter and applause from the audience, including his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump, CNN reported.

“All my life I’ve gotten the greatest publicity … until I ran for office,” Trump said, before reiterating his frequent refrain that the mainstream media peddles “fake news.”

Trump, who made the remarks at an all-day economic policy meeting between millennials and administration officials, expressed interest in running for president as early as 1987, when he was 41.

This isn’t the first time he’s hinted at regrets over winning the White House.

In April, as he reflected on his first 100 days in office, Trump told Reuters that he “loved my previous life.”

“I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier,” he said at the time.