Donald Trump Accusers Will Hold Press Conference at the Women’s March on Washington

He’s been a sitting president for just a few hours, but President Donald Trump is already facing fire from those who have accused him of inappropriate sexual advances.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing some of those women, issued a press release on Friday announcing several of Trump’s accusers will join protesters at Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

The 75-year-old will be in attendance along with Summer Zervos, who filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump this week, as well as Temple Taggart, former Miss Utah.

The press conference will be held at the Hyatt Place Washington D.C.

Women all over the country filed into airports and airplanes headed toward the country’s capital, geared up for Saturday’s march.

Love a nasty woman flight attendant 👏 Starting our wknd of amazing women because we can't give up! @SpiritAirlines #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/bWj89inKtJ — Flor Blake (@FlorBlake) January 20, 2017

.@CaseyInkLLC Cincy flight to DC: "Cheers & laughter when I asked for a show of hands asking for who was going" to #WomensMarchOnWashington. pic.twitter.com/LBRJVB55qO — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) January 20, 2017

Zervos, a former contestant on Donald Trump‘s The Apprentice, announced on Tuesday that she is suing him for defamation – just four days before his inauguration as President.

Allred, Zervos’ lawyer, said during a press conference that the lawsuit was filed in New York on Tuesday and “seeks to make Donald Trump accountable for the damage he has caused Ms. Zervos,” who has accused the president-elect of sexual assault.

“Enough is enough. Truth matters. Women matter,” Allred said. “Those who allege that they were victims of sexual misconduct or sexual assault by Donald Trump matter.”

In October, Trump responded to Zervos’ story with a statement obtained by PEOPLE: “To be clear, I never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago. That is not who I am as a person, and it is not how I’ve conducted my life.”

Then-candidate Trump further said publicly that all of the women alleging him of assault were “liars.” He said that the accusations are “all 100 percent, totally and completely fabricated,” and “in just about all cases, nonsense.”