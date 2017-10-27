Donald Trump ‘Dishonored’ with Plaque Marking the Spot Where He Boasted About Grabbing Women

For many, the sound of President Donald Trump bragging on a 2005 hot-mic tape about grabbing women “by the p—sy” has been seared into their brains for a lifetime.

For others who don’t remember the moment as clearly, there’s now a plaque.

The showrunners of the CW superhero drama Legends of Tomorrow installed a plaque last week marking the spot where Trump made his infamous comments about groping women without their consent to Billy Bush on the Access Hollywood bus.

“On this spot in September 2005, Donald J. Trump bragged about committing sexual assault,” read the plaque that was briefly mounted in the parking lot of NBC’s Burbank Studios in Burbank, California. “In November 2016, he was elected President of the United States.”

Legends of Tomorrow visual effects editor Seth Gottlieb revealed on Facebook that the show’s producers were responsible for the stunt.

“In dishonor of our President, the producers of my show have created a plaque commemorating his comments to Billy Bush, which happened on our lot,” Gottlieb wrote on Facebook.

It took our offices 15 minutes to take down this plaque. The truth remains. pic.twitter.com/Yqwked5ldx — phil klemmer (@philklemmer) October 21, 2017

The show’s executive producer, Phil Klemmer, later tweeted that the plaque was only up for about 15 minutes before studio workers took it down.

But, Klemmer said, “the truth remains.”