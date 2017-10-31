Donald and Melania Trump Greet Trick or Treaters at the White House Amid Russia Probe Indictments

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Halloween at the White House Monday — on the same day special counsel Robert Mueller unsealed his first indictments in the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 president election.

Dinosaurs, unicorns and ghouls took part in the Halloween celebration, getting handshakes and high fives from the president as Melania gave bags of goodies to the trick-or-treaters, who were comprised of kids from area schools, the Boy Scouts, the YMCA and military families.

According to a press release from the White House, President Trump and Melania handed out cookies created by the White House pastry kitchen, as well as Presidential M&M’s and other candies.

The couple did not dress up for the occasion, but posed for photo ops on the South Lawn with the costumed kids as holiday songs such as “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon and the Ghostbusters theme played.

Despite the morning’s dramatic indictments, Trump did not seem outwardly fazed by the news. He was spotted waving and high fiving costumed children, and at one point appeared to mouth the words “that’s cute” while pointing to a toddler dressed as a pirate. Another child was spotted wearing a skeleton costume and a MAGA hat.

The festivities occurred just hours after it was revealed that President Trump’s former presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his lobbying associate were indicted on multiple counts as a part of the FBI’s special investigation.

On Monday, Manafort and Richard Gates surrendered to federal authorities. The two are facing charges of conspiracy, money laundering, failure to register as foreign agents and failing to report foreign bank accounts to the federal government.

The 31-page indictment is the first to come as a result of the FBI investigation, which is being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Both Manafort and Gates have pleaded not guilty to the charges and were placed under house arrest.

President Trump again dismissed the latest snag in the investigation on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying the alleged actions of his former campaign chairman occurred prior to his involvement with the campaign.

“The Fake News is working overtime,” he tweeted. “As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was ‘no collusion’ and events mentioned took place long before he came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!”

He added, “I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!”