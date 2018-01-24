Politics

Everything Donald and Melania Trump Have Said About Their Marriage Through the Years

Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage has long been a source of mystery, and the scrutiny has only intensified since he took office. From Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels (which he’s denied through his lawyer), to the first couple’s reported separate bedrooms at the White House and their Bedminster, New Jersey, home, to their failure to publicly acknowledge their 13th wedding anniversary on Jan. 22, 2017, there’s no shortage of clues that the Trumps’ marriage might be an unhappy one. But even though a hand swat here or a smile-turned-scowl there may hint at cracks in their foundation, Donald and Melania Trump have largely spoken positively about each other and their relationship through the years. Here are some of their most revealing quotes.

By @tierneymcafee

On each other's special qualities

“Amazing heart. Amazing mind. Leader. That’s what I say, leader," Melania said when asked to describe Trump in just one word during an interview with Fox News' On the Record on March 2, 2016.

“Well, she is terrific in bed. She wouldn't want me to say that but she is," Trump said on The Howard Stern Show in 2004, explaining his then-fiancée's "secret" to landing him.

Trump on working on his marriage

"I don’t want to have to go home and have to work at a relationship. A relationship you have to work at, in my opinion doesn’t work," Trump told Larry King in 2005

 

Melania on letting Trump be Trump

“We have a great relationship. We are own people. I’m my own person. He’s his own person. And I think that’s very important. I don’t want to change him. He doesn’t want to change me," Melania said on MSNBC's Morning Joe in February 2016.

Trump on what kind of first lady Melania would be

Shortly after launching his presidential campaign in June 2015, Trump and his wife sat down for an interview with PEOPLE, in which he said he was confident Melania would be "an amazing representative for our country … I could see her being very involved in women’s health issues.”

“She’s an elegant person with a very big heart,” he added. “She’s very calm and confident, very warm and very beautiful.”

On having an equal partnership ... or not

“The way I look at it, there’s nothing like a good marriage. And there’s nothing like having children. If you have the money, having children is great. Now I know Melania, I’m not gonna to be doing the diapers, I’m not gonna be making the food, I may never even see the kids. She’ll be an unbelievable mother. I’ll be a good father," Trump said while during an interview with CNN's Larry King on May 17, 2005.

Melania added, “We are very equal in the relationship and that's very important. You know to marry a man like Donald, you know you need to know who you are. And you need to be very strong and smart. He needs to know he can rely on me sometimes, you know? And we share a lot of stuff together.”

'Til death -- or breasts -- do us part

During an interview with Howard Stern in 2005, Stern asked Trump whether he would honor his wedding vows to his wife if she were horribly disfigured in a car accident. 

“Totally, no question in my mind,” Trump responded, before immediately following up with: “How do the breasts look?”

“The breasts are okay,” Stern responded.

“Okay, well, that’s important,” Trump returned.

Melania on the importance of independence

“To be with a man as my husband is, you need to know who you are. You need to have a very independent life as well,” Melania told Barbara Walters in November 2015.

She made similar comments to Anderson Cooper on Feb. 29, 2016:

“We are both very independent — I let him be who he is and he lets me be who I am. I don't try to change him. He's an adult. He knows the consequences and so I let him be who he is," she said. 

And to Parenting magazine in 2015:

"It’s a lot of responsibility for a woman to be married to a man like my husband ... We have a great relationship. We are both very independent. We know what our roles are and we are happy with them," she said.

Melania on why she fell in love with Trump

"He is tough when he has to be, but he is also kind and fair and caring. This kindness is not always noted, but it is there for all to see. That is one reason I fell in love with him to begin with," Melania said in a speech defending her husband at the Republican National Convention in July 2016. 

Melania on "poor Melania"

The first lady told Anderson Cooper in October 2016 that her marriage was still "very strong." "People, they don't really know me," she said. "People think and talk about me like, 'Oh, poor Melania.' Don't feel sorry for me. I can handle everything."

On differences of opinion

Melania discussed her and her husband's differing viewpoints in the February 2016 issue of Harper's Bazaar. 

"I give him my opinions, and sometimes he takes them in, and sometimes he does not. Do I agree with him all the time? No. I think it is good for a healthy relationship. I am not a 'yes' person," she said. 

On giving each other "space"

“I don’t want to say come home and be with me. I don’t want to change him. I want to give him space and I think that's very important in the relationship,” Melania said on Larry King Live in 2005.

In a 2011 interview, Melania said that Trump returns the favor. "He is a very understanding husband," she said. "If I say, 'I need an hour, I'm going to take a bath,' or I'm having a massage, he doesn't have nothing against it. He's very supportive in that way."

 

Trump on Melania spending his money

"She’s never taken advantage of that," Trump told Larry King in 2005. "She's not one who sees a beautiful something on Fifth Avenue or Madison Avenue window and said, ‘I’m gonna get it or please get it.’ It’s not her thing.”

13 of 15

 

On compatibility 

Trump explained his decision to marry Melania during an interview with Larry King on May 17, 2005.

"We were together five years. We literally have never had an argument or forget about the word 'fight.' We’ve never even had an argument," Trump said. "We just are very compatible. We get along … We just have a very good relationship." 

On the key to a good marraige 

Though a rep for the first lady has denied they sleep in separate bedrooms at the White House, Melania has gone on record saying that she believes having separate bathrooms is the secret to her successful marraige with Trump, GQ reported.

Melania on whether she worries about Trump's past marital failures

“We know what kind of relationship we have. I don’t think I should be scared of anything," Melania told Larry King in 2005.

 

