Everything Donald and Melania Trump Have Said About Their Marriage Through the Years

Melania on the importance of independence

“To be with a man as my husband is, you need to know who you are. You need to have a very independent life as well,” Melania told Barbara Walters in November 2015.

She made similar comments to Anderson Cooper on Feb. 29, 2016:

“We are both very independent — I let him be who he is and he lets me be who I am. I don't try to change him. He's an adult. He knows the consequences and so I let him be who he is," she said.

And to Parenting magazine in 2015:

"It’s a lot of responsibility for a woman to be married to a man like my husband ... We have a great relationship. We are both very independent. We know what our roles are and we are happy with them," she said.