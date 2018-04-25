Donald and Melania Trump Hold Hands at Their First State Dinner After Earlier Awkward Moment

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump seemed to have coordinated their hand movements after an earlier awkward encounter set Twitter ablaze.

The first couple was stoic as they stood in front of the White House steps on Tuesday night minutes before greeting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, ahead of their first State dinner.

Melania, 47, wore a black Chanel Chantilly lace haute couture gown that was hand painted with silver and embroidered with crystal and sequins.

The Macrons stood beside them and posed in front of the steps after they arrived, with Brigitte wearing a white Louis Vuitton dress with gold embroidery.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands in front of the White House ahead of their first State dinner

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

Earlier Tuesday, the two stood side-by-side with the Macrons as Trump, 71, made a subtle effort to hold his wife’s hand, first extending his pinky finger and then gently giving her hand a little shake before she finally placed her hand in his.

RELATED: See Melania Trump’s Latest Awkward Hand-Holding Moment — In the White Hat Setting Twitter Ablaze

The moment, captured in footage by MSNBC, was analyzed by Twitter users who noticed the first lady’s reluctance to hold her husband’s hand.

Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Melania Trump SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Look at poor #Melania right hand trying to tell #Trump that he didn’t dig deep enough,” one tweeter joked.

“Poor Melania, she looked like she was holding back tears under her hat as she held Trump’s hand,” said another.

This is not the first time the first lady has shown her resistance to holding Trump’s hand. In May, the mother of one was caught on camera swatting away her husband’s hand during a trip to Tel Aviv, Israel.

That moment when your wife resists holding your hand… PRICELESS. 🤣🤣 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/hDpPddTv5C — BetsyBits (@BetsyBits) April 24, 2018

A similar incident occurred in February when the two departed the White House for a trip to Ohio — the president attempted and failed to make hand contact with his wife.

The first lady’s white, wide-brimmed hat was also lighting up Twitter on Tuesday.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The striking accessory stole the show as Mrs. Trump and French First Lady Brigitte Macron — both in white skirt suits — joined their husbands on the White House South Lawn for a military welcome ceremony. The first lady’s white suit is from the Michael Kors Collection and costs $2,195, according to CNN. The outlet said the hat was also from the Michael Kors Collection hat, but a new pool report says it seems that “Michael Kors is not taking credit for the hat.”