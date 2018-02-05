Donald and Melania Trump Arrive Together at a Super Bowl Party in West Palm Beach

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived together at a Super Bowl party in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

This is the first event the First Couple has attended together since Trump’s State of the Union address on Jan. 30. The First Lady arrived at the U.S. Capitol ahead of her husband (breaking tradition), but the two left together after Trump’s speech.

The couple is set to host a Super Bowl watch party at the Trump International Golf Club near West Palm Beach. The two hosted a Super Bowl party at the golf club last year with several hundred people attending, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The two were greeted by cheerleaders and a marching band before making their way into the event. The First Lady looked to be in good spirits as she smiled at the cheerleaders wearing a patriotic red, white and blue jacket paired with white skinny jeans while the President wore a black suit with a red tie.

Melania showed her support for her husband by attending his first State of the Union address, however, the couple arrived separately, with the First Lady opting to ride with her guests who were invited to her box, CNN reported.

The appearance came after she abruptly canceled a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland, with her husband in January after allegations that the president was unfaithful with porn star Stormy Daniels.

The cancellation caused speculation of a rift between the First Couple, especially after it was reported that the First Lady had traveled to West Palm Beach after the news broke.

The New York Times reported the First Lady was “furious” over reports that her husband’s lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election to prevent her from speaking about her alleged sexual encounter with the business mogul.

The White House and Cohen have denied the president had an affair with Daniels, but declined to answer questions from the Wall Street Journal about an agreement with her, according to the newspaper.