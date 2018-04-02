Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump Are All Smiles with Their Kids at White House Easter Egg Roll Amid Split

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa, were all smiles as they watched their children play at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

The jovial joint appearance comes less than three weeks after Vanessa filed for divorce from the president’s eldest son.

The couple also spent Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago with their five children — Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 — before flying back to Washington, D.C., on Air Force One together Sunday evening.

As they attended the annual egg roll together, Trump Jr. took to Instagram to share photos of their children participating in the festivities, including one snap of Spencer, Tristan and Kai posing with the Easter bunny.

“Great pic of some of the kids with the Easter Bunny just now at The White House,” Trump Jr. captioned.

“Chloe is missing because she’s apparently petrified of big bunnies and we found her hiding under a table to avoid any possible confrontation see next pic,” he added of his younger daughter.

Also at the event were President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania, as well as the president’s sons Eric and Barron Trump, and daughter Tiffany.

Trump Jr. also shared photos from a “combative” egg hunt for daughter Kai, which resulted in her winning the golden egg but also coming away with a grass stain on her white dress.

“Only my daughter could turn an Easter egg hunt into a combat sport😂😂😂 No more nice dresses if there’s competition involved,” he wrote alongside a series of shots of Kai.

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa look on as daughters Chloe (left) and Kai play at the White House Easter Egg Roll.Donald, Melania and Barron Trump are also watching from the sidelines. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Donald Trump Jr.'s children Spencer, Tristan and Kai pose with the Easter bunny Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter Chloe hiding from the Easter bunny Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A source previously told PEOPLE that Trump Jr. and Vanessa were spending time together at Mar-a-Lago over their kids’ spring break — despite the divorce filing and reports that Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with Aubrey O’Day, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and singer in the girl group Danity Kane. O’Day and Trump Jr. have yet to confirm or deny the alleged affair.

“There are times that [Trump Jr. and Vanessa] are together with the kids. But more often, each is with some of the kids separately,” the insider said. “I have not seen anything unpleasant at all.”

Another club source told PEOPLE the pair appeared to be amicably co-parenting. Despite the split, the family seemed happy, the source said, and the former couple “were smiling at each other and talking pleasantly while they were with their kids.”

The holiday festivities continued for Trump Jr. and his kids at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Ave. on Monday, where they were greeted with Easter baskets and decorations.

The president’s eldest son captioned an Instagram post, “Special thanks to the incredible team @trumpwashingtondc for the amazing welcome, the decorations, and EVEN MORE CANDY AND CHOCOLATES for the kids… btw you’re all fired,” adding a disclaimer that he was just joking.