Dominican Newspaper Apologizes After Identifying Photo of Alec Baldwin in Costume as President Trump

Alec Baldwin‘s President Donald Trump impersonation has reached new heights.

A Dominican Republic newspaper has apologized after misidentifying the actor – who has portrayed the president on Saturday Night Live since fall of last year – as Trump in a recent edition.

El Nacional noted their mistake over the weekend, issuing an apology online on Saturday and in print on Sunday. “The situation went unnoticed by those who revised page 19,” the statement said.

The original article showed a photo of Baldwin next to an image of Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel. Underneath Baldwin’s photo, the caption read, “Donald Trump, president of the United States.” The piece was titled, “Trump says that the Israeli colonies do not favor peace.”

Baldwin reprised his role as the president yet again on Saturday, as he hosted SNL.

The impersonation continues to be a source of ire for the president. Ahead of the election, Trump told Extra of Baldwin’s portrayal, “I think I’m a much nicer guy than he’s portraying. He’s portraying somebody who’s very mean and nasty and I’m not mean and nasty. I think I’m a much nicer person than he’s portraying, and so I think it’s an inaccurate portrayal of me.”

Days before his inauguration, Trump lashed out at the sketch series again, writing on Twitter, “@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”