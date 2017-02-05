DOJ’s Emergency Stay Rejected as Donald Trump Attends Black-tie Gala with Melania

A federal appeals court denied the Justice Department’s emergency request to resume President Donald Trump‘s travel ban pending their appeal early Sunday morning.

After a federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the immigration order temporarily banning refugees and nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, the Department of Justice filed an appeal of the order on Saturday night, saying it’s the “sovereign prerogative” of a president to admit or exclude aliens and that the court shouldn’t “second-guess” the president’s orders.

The Dept. of Justice asked that an emergency stay be issued pending the appeal to resume Trump’s ban efforts. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco instead asked for the Trump administration to file a counter-response by Monday afternoon and denied the emergency stay.

On Saturday, the 70-year-old president attended the annual American Red Cross fundraising gala with wife Melania, 46, during his first weekend getaway to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida since taking the White House.

“We’ll win,” Trump told reporters at the event about the appeal. “For the safety of the country, we’ll win.”

Trump on immigration appeal: "We'll win. For the safety of the country we'll win." pic.twitter.com/ffOPCgtPBv — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 5, 2017

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

On Saturday morning, the former reality star swore to overturn the ruling by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle, Washington — tweeting “the opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

Trump added that the ruling would halt enforcement, implying that the “safety and security” of the American people would be at risk.

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble!” he tweeted.

He continued: “What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?”

The last statement was widely criticized online for ignoring the system of checks and balances outlined in the Constitution.