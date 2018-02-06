Dictionary Trolls President Trump for Bragging About Being 'Non-Braggadocious'

Not to be outdone by Merriam-Webster, Dictionary.com just took to Twitter to do a little Trump-trolling of its own.

Linking to a video of Donald Trump, well, bragging about how “non-braggadocious” he is during a speech Monday in Cincinnati, Dictionary.com tweeted out the definition of the word and seemed to imply that it’s actually a very fitting way to describe the president’s persona.

“Braggadocious = Boastful; speaking with exaggeration and excessive pride, especially about oneself. #Trump,” said the tweet.

It’s no secret that Trump’s overbearing brand of self-promotion has served him well in life, helping him build an empire and win a presidency. Not that claiming the highest office in the land has slowed his swagger. Slate.com even made a “Donald Trump Election Brag Tracker” to keep count of all the times he’s boasted about his “massive landslide victory” since taking office.

Adding to the irony of Trump’s non-braggadocious claim, the remark came right smack in the middle of a self-aggrandizing speech touting his role in passing the Republican tax bill.

“When I signed the tax cut, six weeks ago, it set off a tidal wave of good news that continues to grow every single day,” Trump crowed. “Before the ink was dry, companies were announcing thousands and thousands of new jobs and enormous investments to their workers.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Dictionary.com wasn’t the only one to pick up on Trump’s paradoxical claim. Many journalists and Twitter users argued that Trump is nothing if not braggadocious.

Now guessing I’ve had definition of ‘braggadocious’ wrong all of these years! https://t.co/VtqcSZS0zs — David Alan 13News Now (@13DavidAlan) February 5, 2018

"I am non-braggadocious." — Donald Trump. Irony is dead. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 5, 2018

"I'm not braggadocious," he boasted — Shirley Zilberstein (@SZilberstein) February 5, 2018

One of the funniest thing I've heard in years is @RealDonad_Trump claiming he's not braggadocious. #Absolutelydelusional — Robert Nelson (@Robert25Nelson) February 6, 2018

Trump saying he’s non braggadocious is like trump saying he’s non braggadocious. It’s so outrageous there’s no greater analogy. — Jeremy Babineaux (@Jbabs001) February 6, 2018

Only Trump could brag about not being braggadocious. The self-awareness of a rutabaga. — Jim Bazán (@JamesBazan) February 6, 2018

Quipped one user, ” ‘I’m not braggadocious,’ he boasted.”

“Irony is dead,” CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote.

One weird thing that Trump does a lot is say “not to be braggadocious…” and “this isn’t meant to sound braggadocious…” and then finish with something insane, like “I am the Sun God.” — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) December 27, 2017

This is also not the first time Trump has insisted that he’s “not braggadocious.”

The New Yorker‘s Emily Nussbaum reflected on Trump’s past claims in a timeless tweet from December, joking, “One weird thing that Trump does a lot is say ‘not to be braggadocious…’ and ‘this isn’t meant to sound braggadocious…’ and then finish with something insane, like ‘I am the Sun God.’ “