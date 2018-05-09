Denver Mayor's Son Spews Gay Slurs and Threats at Police Officer During Traffic Stop in Leaked Video

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is speaking out after his 22-year-old son, Jordan Hancock, was caught on camera hurling insults and threats toward a police officer who had pulled him over for speeding.

Jordan had been clocked on Friday, March 23, driving 65 miles an hour in a 40 mile per hour zone shortly before 8 a.m. in the Denver suburb of Aurora, according to ABC 7 in Denver, which received the video clip from an anonymous source.

In the 20-second body cam video, a confident, smiling Jordan can be seen berating the officer — cursing at him, calling him a number of gay slurs, and telling him he will soon be unemployed.

“My dad’s the mayor, you f—— f-g—” Jordan shouts at the officer in the clip before speeding off. “Guess what, I’m about to get you fired you f—— bitch.”

The officer issued Jordan a traffic ticket at the scene, writing on it “attitude very poor-see video,” according to ABC 7.

On Tuesday, Mayor Hancock said he and his wife, Mary Lee, had spoken to Jordan about the incident and that Jordan had apologized to the officer.

“We’ve addressed our son’s behavior at a traffic stop with him,” the mayor wrote on Twitter. “He’s apologized to the officer. While we don’t support nor condone his inexcusable actions and words, we love our son dearly and will work with him to turn a personal mistake into a valuable lesson for himself and the community.”

Jordan also had to pay up for his crime. On Monday, he appeared in court and agreed to pay a $250 fine, ABC-7 reported.

His reason for driving so fast? He was running late, Jordan told the judge, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz released a statement about the video, explaining that they were conducting an internal investigation into its initial leak and would not be releasing the full clip at this time.

“It remains of great concern to the Department that the video was released without departmental authorization,” Metz wrote on Facebook. “It is not appropriate for any officer to disclose evidence, video or otherwise, publicly when a matter is pending prosecution. This is true for traffic cases as it is for homicide cases. The Department is conducting an internal investigation about the unauthorized release of video evidence. To be clear, the internal investigation is not about the officer’s interaction with the driver. The officer was in compliance with Departmental policy throughout the encounter.”

“The Department has not discussed and was not in any way influenced by the Mayor of Denver or any Denver official in making this determination,” Metz added. “This decision is consistent with the Department’s current practice on video disclosure.”

Both Jordan and Mayor Hancock have faced scandal in the past.

In August 2014, Jordan was a passenger in an SUV when a 19-year-old was shot, The Denver Post reported, in an argument said to be between alleged rival gang members. Jordan was never charged with a crime, with the mayor’s spokesperson telling reporters he was “a 19-year-old college student who was home on break and was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Meanwhile, in March, it was revealed Mayor Hancock had sent “inappropriate” text messages to police officer Leslie Branch-Wise back in 2012, telling the then-member of his security detail that she looked “sexy in all that black,” The Washington Post reported. He admitted to sending the “inappropriate” messages. She was paid $75,000 by the city as part of a settlement.