Democrat Women Wear White to President Trump’s Joint Address in Support of Women’s Rights

Democrat women sent a message on Tuesday at Donald Trump‘s first address to a joint session of Congress.

A majority of the 66 women representatives and delegates in the House Democratic Women’s Working Group sported all-white or mostly white ensembles to the event to support women’s rights, CNN reports.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted a photo of the white-clad women, writing, “Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women’s rights — in spite of a @POTUS who doesn’t!”

The women wore what they called “suffragette white” — a nod to the decades-long movement that landed women the right to vote in the early 1900s, according to CNN.

“We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump Administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women,” Florida Rep. Lois Frankel told NBC News in a statement.

Keep your eye out tonight as Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women’s rights during the #JointSession! pic.twitter.com/4l4TUc79RQ — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

The members wore white to support affordable health care, reproductive rights, Planned Parenthood, equal pay, paid leave and affordable child care, the statement added.

The women stood out at the joint address, their white outfits a prominent contrast to the officials in dark suits surrounding them.

Women across the nation — and around the globe — have been taking a stand against Trump. The day after Trump was sworn in as president, millions of women around the world took to the streets in the Women’s March protest.

Less than a month after the event, March organizers announced plans to hold a general strike called “A Day Without a Woman.” The strike will take place on March 8 and women are invited to take the day off work, avoid shopping at any business other than small, women- or minority-owned establishments and wear red in solidarity with the movement.