Delta Calls Ann Coulter’s Tweets ‘Unacceptable’ After She Ranted About Getting Bumped from Preferred Seat on Flight

Delta fired back at Ann Coulter on Twitter after the conservative commentator complained on social media that the airline moved her from a pre-booked “extra room” seat.

Coulter began tweeting about the incident on Saturday, claiming that another passenger was given the seat with more leg room that she had reserved on a flight from New York City to Florida. She also complained that she was given a window seat after she reserved one on the aisle.

“So glad I took time investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @ Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat,” she tweeted, calling Delta “the worst airline in America.”

She also ridiculed Delta hires employees, saying their “ideal job” would be as prison guards, animal handlers or East German police.

Coulter also tweeted photos of a flight attendant and the woman who she claimed was given her seat.

” ‘Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @ Delta?’ Flight attendant: ‘I don’t know,’ ” Coulter captioned one photo.

She added, “. @ Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat.”

Delta responded to Coulter on Twitter on Sunday night, writing that they would refund her the extra $30 she paid for her preferred seat. The airline added, “Your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.”

According to CNBC, Delta was not aware of Coulter’s complaints until she began tweeting about it following the flight’s arrival in Florida.

A Delta spokesman told the outlet that the airline’s social media and customer care teams had reached out to Coulter several times before they replied to her on Twitter Sunday evening.

In a separate statement, Delta added, “Each of our employees is charged with treating each other as well as our customers with dignity and respect. And we hold each other accountable when that does not happen.”

“Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience,” the statement said.