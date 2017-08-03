Dave Chappelle Is Done Giving Donald Trump a Chance: ‘He’s Like a Bad DJ at a Really Good Party’

Last year, Dave Chappelle vowed to give then-President Elect Donald Trump a chance. But how does he feel about the embattled politician seven months into the presidency?

“It’s not like I wanted to give him a chance that night,” Chappelle told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert his November appearance on Saturday Night Live. “We’ll work it out. He’s a polarizing dude. He’s like a bad DJ at a good party.”

During his famous post-Election-Day monologue on the sketch comedy show, the 43-year-old comedian poked fun at the controversial president before declaring: “I’m going to give [Trump] a chance and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he gives us one too.”

Now, after months into Trump’s presidency, marred by scandal, firings and low approval ratings, Chappelle said the experience has birthed “a more informed and better voter.”

“In the last six months, I think we’re all getting education about the presidency. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard, in just popular discourse, people discussing ethics this much,” he said.

“I didn’t even realize how ethics was necessarily supposed to work at that level of government, and he’s putting all this stuff on the forefront.”

Colbert chimed in: “Well, nobody really talks about oxygen until someone’s got their hands around your throat.”

The comments come as Trump finds himself at the center of yet another media storm, this time for reportedly calling the White House a “dump.”

He reportedly told a group of members at a New Jersey golf club that the reason he visited there so often was because “that White House is a real dump,” according to Golf.com.

However, he slammed the report in a tweet on Wednesday, writing, “I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE.”