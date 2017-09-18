'You've Lost That Centrist Feeling': Democrat Congressional Candidate Spoofs Top Gun in Campaign Ad Slammed as the 'Worst Ever'

A Democrat running for Congress in Virginia is doing his best to make sure that his incumbent Republican opponent is no longer “top gun” in the state’s 10th Congressional District.

In a new web campaign video released on Monday, congressional candidate Dan Helmer takes aim at GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia with a political twist on “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ ” — the hit song featured in the 1986 film Top Gun.

In the video, Helmer approaches “Comstock,” portrayed in the video by a similar-looking woman, at a bar and sings:

“You never hold town halls anymore with constituents. Planned Parenthood and Obamacare — you voted against. You’re trying hard not to show it. But Barbara … Barbara… you know it. You’ve lost that centrist feeling, cause you’ve been right-wing appealing. We’ve lost that loving feeling, now it’s gone, gone, gone. You’ve got to go.”

Helmer, a U.S. Military Academy graduate who served in Iraq in 2004, said his campaign plans to share the ad exclusively on social media in an effort to lighten the mood during troubled political times, The Washington Post reported.

The ad has indeed made a splash on the internet — but perhaps not the kind Helmer had hoped for.

Slate called it ‘The Worst Ad of the 2018 Elections; The Daily Beast went one step further and said it might be “the Worst Congressional Campaign Ad Ever.”

Helmer’s ad was further mocked on Twitter.

You guys think I'm joking or trolling when I say Dems will never win an election ever again. This is Dan Helmer, the Dem running in VA-10 pic.twitter.com/bmgY4EB5IL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 18, 2017

Do better, for the sake of all of us https://t.co/bNkpBtF588 pic.twitter.com/0KlUENkBzn — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 18, 2017

I finally watched the Dan Helmer ad. Do not watch the Dan Helmer ad. — Armen Changelian (@ArmenChangelian) September 18, 2017

But Politico’s Steven Shepard argued that the web ad served its purpose.

The fact that you're all talking about that #VA10 web ad means that it worked. — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) September 18, 2017

As for Helmer, he’s already promised there will be no encores.

“I’ll keep it to the shower after this,” he told The Washington Post.