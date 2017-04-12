‘I’m So Glad She Chose Me’: Dakota Meyer Shares Proud Photo of Pregnant Wife Bristol Palin Getting an Ultrasound

Dakota Meyer is one proud husband and father!

The 28-year-old Marine Corps veteran took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of his wife, Bristol Palin, 26, getting her 36-week ultrasound. She’s due to give birth to their second child together, a daughter, in May.

“I couldn’t ask for a better person to be the mother of my children,” he captioned the photo. “She’s the most amazing woman on earth and I’m so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2#mywifeisamazing.”

In the picture, Palin, the daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, is seen lying on a bed at an OB-GYN’s office and smiling over at her sonogram.

The couple are already parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Sailor Grace. Palin also has an 8-year-old son, Tripp, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.

Palin and Meyer revealed they were having another daughter together in an Instagram post last month.

“Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered … so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!!” Palin captioned a photo of her and Meyer holding a white and pink “It’s A GIRL” sign.

It was happy news for the whole family — except maybe for Tripp, who posed for another photo while holding an “I Wanted A Boy” sign.