Cynthia Nixon Says Donald Trump's Election Was a 'Wake-Up Call' That Prompted Her Run for Governor

Cynthia Nixon says Donald Trump is to thank for her run for governor of New York — at least partially.

The former Sex and the City star, who announced her campaign for New York’s top job on Mar. 19, stopped by The Wendy Williams Show this week for her first television interview since the start of her run. There, she said that the election of President Donald Trump shook her and served as a “wake-up call” for getting into politics.

“Well, I love New York,” she said. “I believe so much in New York and I believe that we’re a real progressive bastion, and I have to say, the election of Donald Trump was a real wake-up call.”

Though Nixon has been an activist for years, she said she didn’t feel she was doing enough to propel the change she wished to see, particularly in her home state.

“If we don’t like the direction our government is going in, we have to step up and get involved like never before,” Nixon told Williams. “That’s what I’m doing.”

During her visit to the show, Nixon discussed her stance on gun control, and confirmed she “absolutely” supports the legalization of marijuana: “Let’s capture some of that revenue.”

She also reiterated her support for Black Lives Matter movement, and shared her thoughts on the importance of black women in the Democratic party.

“If we are going to say black lives matter, we have to mean it,” Nixon said.

When asked how black women can help support her campaign, the New York native replied, “They are the cornerstone, they are the backbone of the Democratic Party and we need to let them lead. Black women are going to stop showing up for the Democratic Party if the Democratic Party doesn’t show up for them.”

The veteran star also took on critics who argue that she’s just another celebrity running for office, pointing out that when her opponent, current New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, first ran he was seen as a celebrity candidate too.

“It is tough,” Nixon said. “People talk a lot to me about being a celebrity entering this race. I have to say, when Andrew Cuomo ran eight years ago, he was a celebrity because he was the son of Mario Cuomo.”

However, fans of Sex and the City know that Nixon has changed since her days starring on the hit HBO show. Most obviously, Miranda’s signature fiery-red hair is no more.

“The red is long gone,” Nixon said. “I’m sorry. It’s a Miranda thing. I’m a blonde with a little help these days.”