Is Sex and the City Star Cynthia Nixon Eyeing a Run for Governor in New York?

Cynthia Nixon might become the latest celebrity to make the jump to politics.

The Sex and the City star, born in the Big Apple, has emerged as a possible candidate for New York governor. Nixon has been involved in the city’s political scene, the Associated Press and Wall Street Journal report liberal groups are now urging her to consider a gubernatorial run.

New York’s current governor, Andrew Cuomo, a two-term Democrat, is planning a bid for a third term next year.

“She’s an out-of-the-box candidate with progressive credentials who would excite people,” Billy Easton, director of the public education advocacy group Alliance for Quality Education, told WSJ of Nixon.

A rep for Nixon declined to comment to EW for this story.

Nixon, who has been married to wife Christine Marinoni, has been using her celebrity platform to support LGBTQ rights. The actress appeared outside New York’s Stonewall Inn back in February during protests of President Trump’s immigration ban. “We must fight hard and yell loud for ourselves,” she said, in part. “We have come too far to be turned back now, but we must fight just as hard and yell just as loud for Muslims — both those here and those trying to get here.”

In June, she penned an op-ed published in Variety that urged LGBTQ activists to continue fighting hard for marriage equality.

Nixon also joined the Women’s March in January after Trump was elected to the White House. “We are not rolling back the tarp on the progress that we have made,” she said, appearing alongside Helen Mirren. “To every woman here who won’t give up, women make the change.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com