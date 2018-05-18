Bipartisan Duo Introduces Congressional Resolution Calling for White House Apology to John McCain

A week after a White House aide made a cruel “joke” about Sen. John McCain‘s terminal brain cancer, a bipartisan pair of congressmen introduced a resolution calling on Donald Trump‘s White House to issue a public apology to McCain and his family.

Rep. Walter Jones, a Republican from North Carolina and the highest-ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Missouri, said in a press release that they introduced the resolution because McCain “deserves dignity and respect.”

The congressmen referred to comments reportedly made by White House aide Kelly Sadler that were leaked to the media. In discussing McCain’s opposition to Donald Trump’s nominee for C.I.A. director, Sadler tried to diminish McCain’s influence by saying, “it doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway.”

McCain is fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

John McCain and Kelly Sadler AP/REX/Shutterstock; REX/Shutterstock

Neither the White House or Sadler have issued an apology. The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on why it has not issued an apology—or if one is coming.

“The president, perhaps more so than any elected official in this great country, should practice the politics of decency,” said Cleaver in the release.

Added Jones: “These comments are outrageous and unacceptable.”

“It’s a sad day in this country when White House officials are mocking a man who, while serving his country, was tortured as a prisoner of war,” he said in the release. “He’s more than earned the right to speak out on these matters. A public apology should be issued immediately.”

The resolution states that “while this apology should have already taken place, it is never too late to apologize.”

McCain’s daughter, Meghan, made clear on Friday that she’s still upset about the comment—and lack of a public apology from the White House.

When her co-hosts on “The View” brought up a light-hearted White House video of President Trump and others addressing the “Laurel-or-Yanny” debate, McCain didn’t find it funny.

“I’ve got a lot of issues right now with what they think is funny,” said Meghan.

“This video is like, ‘We’re all Americans and we’re laughing but we’re going to make death jokes still.’ I don’t find any of this funny or amusing right now. At this moment, given the controversy with the statement that landed wrong or whatever about my dad last week, I’m still not in a laughing mood.”