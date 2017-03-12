Iowa Congressman Sparks Outrage After Making Xenophobic Statement in Support for Far-Right Politician

This article originally appeared on TIME.
Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) sparked controversy on Sunday for a tweet that expressed support for the far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders.
King, who has a history of making racially provocative comments, tweeted: “Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” His comment quoted a cartoon from the account “Voices of Europe,” which described itself on Twitter as “Anti EU / Pro Europe / MAGA.”
King has regularly espoused white supremacist ideologies — inciting outrage last year when he asked which “subgroup” contributed more to advancements in civilization than white people and when he put a Confederate flag pennant on his desk.
His Sunday tweet earned praise from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.
King’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.