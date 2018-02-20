College Professor Offers Extra Credit for Students Who Help Him Get Blocked by Trump on Twitter

Getting blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter is the ultimate goal for a University of Tennessee, Chattanooga professor — and he’s hoping his students will help him get there.

The professor, a man who has not been named in various news reports, is offering extra credit to any student who can craft a tweet that gets him blocked by Trump’s infamous Twitter account.

Each student has been asked to turn in one tweet designed to antagonize Trump. The professor will then tweet the messages from his own account in hopes of getting blocked by Trump.

“Here are the details of the Twitter Extra Credit assignment: Simply write a tweet for @realDonaldTrump and email it to me,” the professor wrote in an email to his students, one of whom shared it on Twitter. “It may not contain profanity or personal threats. I’ll post them from my Twitter account. If your tweet successfully gets my account blocked by @realDonaldTrump, you will receive five points on your final grade and a free absence.”

Donald Trump JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

“This will run through the end of the semester, or until someone wins,” he added. “As always, let me know if you have any questions. Good luck.”

Erin Cary, a University of Tennessee, Chatanooga student in the class, tweeted out the email, and has since gained over 52,000 retweets and 146,000 likes.

High school teacher: I have to be objective. You can’t know my political views.

College professor: pic.twitter.com/CVEYj518CA — Erin Cary (@_Ecary) February 15, 2018

After Cary tweeted out the assignment, she sent another tweet asking for ideas on what she should send in. She’s gotten plenty of replies and suggestions. “I had an idea to tweet at him daily how much he lost the popular vote for but never got around to it,” one recommended. Another suggested that Cary draw inspiration from model and vocal Trump critic Chrissy Teigen, as she’s been blocked by Trump herself.

Stay tuned to Cary’s account — until the end of the semester — to find out the winning tweet.