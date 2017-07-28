Watch Stephen Colbert Rip Scaramucci After Vulgar Interview

Stephen Colbert’s Thursday night monologue came with a caveat: “I want give a quick warning to the CBS censors: You guys are going to have to break out the emergency extra bleeps for this one.”

The Late Show host wasted little time tearing into newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and his NSFW interview with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza, in which the Trump administration official had some choice words for fellow aides Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon. Regarding the latter, Scaramucci, or “Mooch,” as Colbert kept referring to him, said he wasn’t anything like the president’s chief strategist. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c—,” he told Lizza.

“Look,” Colbert quipped, “if Bannon could do that, he’d never leave the White House. Though I’ve got say, we never see him anymore. Good for you, Steve.”

As for Priebus, Scaramucci called the chief of staff a “f—ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac” and accused him of leaking information to the press. Sarcastically impersonating Priebus, Scaramucci said, “Let me leak the f—ing thing and see if I can c—block these people the way I c—blocked Scaramucci for six months.”

“Oh, please, Mooch,” Colbert retorted. “I don’t think anybody could block you from being a c—.”

See more of Colbert’s comments in the video above. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com