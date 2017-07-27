Stephen Colbert Responds to Trump’s Transgender Military Ban: ‘F— You’

Stephen Colbert can sum up his response to Donald Trump’s military ban of trans people in two words: “F— you.”

During Wednesday’s Late Show, the host reacted to the latest controversial news to come from the president’s Twitter account.

“I began my day today like I often begin my days by checking Donald Trump’s Twitter feed to see how far the crazy has spread,” said Colbert. “And today, I really think he’s off his meds. Because, today, he went from crazy to cruel.”

Earlier in the day, Trump declared in a string of tweets that trans people would no longer be able to serve in the military. The announcement was met with outrage from celebrities and high-profile transgender people, including Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

“Thank you?” Colbert confusingly repeated after reading the conclusion of Trump’s final tweet. “F— you.”

Watch the clip above.

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com