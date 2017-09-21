Stephen Colbert had a message for Donald Trump on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show: “We suck less!”

Colbert was responding to Trump’s Tuesday night tweet about the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which Colbert hosted on CBS.

“I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night — the worst ever,” Trump wrote on Tuesday, two days after the Emmys aired (rendering his claim the show aired “last night” incorrect). “Smartest people of them all are the ‘DEPLORABLES.’”

“Now, wait a second. That can’t be right. Worst ratings of all? That can’t be right,” Colbert said before referencing ousted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s controversial Emmy Awards appearance. “I swear I heard someone say at the Emmys that they were the highest-rated ever. I guess… I guess I find this hard to believe.” (Making a cameo at the end of Colbert’s Emmys monologue, Spicer spoofed his false claims about Trump’s inaugural crowd size and said the Emmys would be viewed by its largest audience ever.)

“Here’s the thing: this is not something to be sad about,” continued Colbert. “I’m not even sad about it and I was the host of the Emmys!” The host then paused to point out that “every single part” of Trump’s tweet “was factually inaccurate.”

“The Emmys weren’t ‘last night’ from when he tweeted it, they were Sunday night,” Colbert said. “I checked the TV schedule and he must have been watching NCIS: New Orleans.” The host then impersonated the president’s cadence: “So sad about what’s going on in New Orleans. So many naval crimes. Strength in our military.”

He added, “And it wasn’t the worst-rated Emmys, because according to the Nielsen ratings, 11.4 million people watched it, slightly more than last year’s lowest-ever audience of 11.3 million. That’s right! We had the second-worst ratings of all-time. In your face!”

Colbert then led the crowd in a chant of “We suck less!”

The Emmys broadcast was loaded with anti-Trump rhetoric, both from Colbert as host and many presenters and winners. In the wake of the ceremony, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway slammed the show, equating the ratings woes to attacks on Trump.

“It looks like America is responding by tuning out,” she said. “Because they want you to stick to your knitting. They want you to, I guess in this case, read the stuff other people write for you. So they’re welcome to their opinion but how does it really fit? I get that feeling of the old Sesame Street song: One of these things does not belong here. It was on and on and on. I think it’s this culture of sameness that I talk about. Look at the media research center NewsBusters’ analysis recently, where 91 percent — 91 percent! — of the coverage about President Trump in the summer was negative. It felt the same last night watching it.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com