Stephen Colbert joined Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel in blasting President Donald Trump over his decision to end DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), an Obama-era program that protected 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants (or Dreamers) who were brought to the United States as children from deportation.

“Trump did release a statement,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s The Late Show. “‘As president, my highest duty is to defend the American people and the Constitution of the United States of America. At the same time, I do not favor punishing children.’” He then added, joking, “That’s why all my children are spoiled monsters. Sociopaths.”

As Colbert noted, Trump had Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explain the DACA decision to the press. During her briefing, Sanders said, “If Congress doesn’t want to do the job they were elected to do, then maybe they should get out of the way and let someone else do it.”

“Yeah, maybe a president with an executive order, you dumb-dumb,” replied Colbert.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Sanders then explained how DACA will be rescinded — and mistakenly cited President Obama instead of President Trump in her statement. “Rather than leave DACA recipients and the men and women of immigration enforcement in confusing limbo while the DACA program was challenged by states in the same court that struck down another of the previous administrations unlawful immigration orders earlier this year, President Obama is laying out a responsible, 24-month phase out. … Sorry, President Trump.”

“It’s okay,” Colbert said in response. “We’re sorry he’s president too.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com